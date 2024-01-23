Fortis Capital Management LLC Makes New $692,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 657.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $154.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at $116,754,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,475,598 shares of company stock worth $202,464,451 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.