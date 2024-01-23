Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.55. 15,169,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,779,508. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $281.18 and a 12-month high of $424.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.37.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.