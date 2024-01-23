Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 21,573 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,573 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of DFSV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. 202,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,603. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

