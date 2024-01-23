Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 584 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 262,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,253. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

