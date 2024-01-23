Fortis Capital Management LLC Takes $722,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. 3,933,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,901,047. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

