Fortis Capital Management LLC Takes $722,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Up 0.1 %
CSX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. 3,933,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,901,047. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
