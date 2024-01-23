Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.
Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.9% per year over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a payout ratio of -36.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance
FSP opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $260.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.19.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 3,586,047 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $4,803,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,843,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 1,316,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,290,815 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 307.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,064,139 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
