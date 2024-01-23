Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of FTEK opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 4.27.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. Analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
