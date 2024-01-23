Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 4.27.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. Analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

