Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $259,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 103.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

