G999 Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1,562.31 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00074017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023149 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001406 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

