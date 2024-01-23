Gala Trading 18.1% Lower This Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Gala has a market capitalization of $666.50 million and approximately $74.46 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 29,829,021,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,007,351,001 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

