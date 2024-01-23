Gary Bowman Sells 5,000 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,331,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 2.5 %

BWMN traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.88. 34,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $452.39 million, a P/E ratio of 316.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 4.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 444,299 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 569,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

