GATX (NYSE:GATX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. GATX updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS.

GATX stock traded up $8.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.31. The company had a trading volume of 264,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,336. GATX has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

