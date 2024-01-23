GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.75.

Shares of GATX opened at $118.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.59. GATX has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $133.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $24,697,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in GATX by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after buying an additional 144,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,306,000 after buying an additional 58,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GATX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,353,000 after buying an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 42,797 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

