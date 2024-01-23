General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $129.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.15. The stock has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $132.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

