General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,339,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,354. General Electric has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $132.27. The company has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

