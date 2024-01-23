General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,324,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,512,525. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

