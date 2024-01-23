Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 209.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 31.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 398,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,945. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

