GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.52. 1,251,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,565,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $885.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.94.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

