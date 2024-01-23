Girard Partners LTD. Acquires New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 624 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,644,209. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $386.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $392.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

