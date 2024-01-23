Girard Partners LTD. Has $206,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,730,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

