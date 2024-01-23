Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GBCI opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 57.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

