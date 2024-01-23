Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

GBCI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,004,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

