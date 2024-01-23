Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,029,256 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 727% from the previous session’s volume of 971,008 shares.The stock last traded at $92.04 and had previously closed at $93.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $4,856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,370 shares of company stock worth $20,602,736. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 8.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,921,000 after buying an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,997,000 after buying an additional 150,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 45.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after buying an additional 453,756 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.