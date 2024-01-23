Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,335,000.00 in Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:GNL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,416. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.59%.
GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
