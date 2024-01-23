Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,335,000.00 in Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,416. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.59%.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in Global Net Lease by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 34,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 867,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 121,083 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

