Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of COPX opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

