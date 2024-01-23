GMS (NYSE:GMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.39

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.39 and last traded at $84.33, with a volume of 20192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.60.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. GMS’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

