Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.55. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 200.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

