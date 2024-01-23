Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.78. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

