Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.78. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
