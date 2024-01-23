Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 2,240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 2.7% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. 1,837,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

