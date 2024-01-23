Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,208,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,428,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475,404. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $93.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.