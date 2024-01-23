Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 94,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,013,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,875,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

