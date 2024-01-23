Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 1,649 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 77,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

