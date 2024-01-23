Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 403 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises 1.8% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.39. 220,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,245. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.75 and its 200 day moving average is $128.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insider Activity

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

