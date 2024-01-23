Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Sells 1,044 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.77. 29,880,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,026,805. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $259.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.