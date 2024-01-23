Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Sells 187 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 3.3% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $7.19 on Tuesday, reaching $548.90. 1,860,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,602. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.68. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.60 and a 52 week high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile



Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

