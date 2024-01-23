Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.11

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$4.84, with a volume of 37064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Haivision Systems from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Haivision Systems from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday.

Haivision Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.66.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of C$35.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.2399173 EPS for the current year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

