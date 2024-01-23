Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Haivision Systems from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haivision Systems
Haivision Systems Price Performance
Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.72 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haivision Systems will post 0.2399173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Haivision Systems
Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Haivision Systems
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.