Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Haivision Systems from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of TSE HAI opened at C$4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Haivision Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.90.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.72 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haivision Systems will post 0.2399173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

