Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

