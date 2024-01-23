Hamel Associates Inc. Acquires 2,180 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Hershey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.03. 1,314,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,197. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,065 shares of company stock worth $958,340 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.95.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

