Hamel Associates Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 596,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $53,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

ED stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.12. 1,585,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

