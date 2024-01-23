Hamel Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.61. 2,899,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

