Hamel Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

UNP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.33. 2,397,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,836. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

