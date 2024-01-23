Hamel Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,098,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,845,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.95. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

