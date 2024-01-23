Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 803,247 shares of company stock worth $272,507,763. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.42 on Tuesday, reaching $385.20. 15,455,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,366,757. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $390.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $989.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.51.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

