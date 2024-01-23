Hamel Associates Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

FANG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.47. 1,306,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.47.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

