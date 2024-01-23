Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HWC. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.39.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.