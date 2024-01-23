HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of HONE opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $541.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.73. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

HONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

