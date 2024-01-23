Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Stake Reduced by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.17% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 686.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the period.

ROUS stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $477.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $44.84.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

