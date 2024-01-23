Hartline Investment Corp Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,464 shares during the period. MP Materials makes up 1.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.23% of MP Materials worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,848.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP remained flat at $16.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,245. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MP

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.