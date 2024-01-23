Hartline Investment Corp Invests $990,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,243,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.03. 234,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.12%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

